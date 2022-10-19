Hyundai COO expects big impact from new tax credit rules for imported EVs: report

Oct. 19, 2022 5:18 PM ETHyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF)HYMPF, HYMOFBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • Hyundai's (OTCPK:HYMLF) operating chief Jose Munoz said the U.S. govt.'s move to eliminate tax credits for imported EVs under the Inflation Reduction Act will have a "huge impact" on the automaker's business, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
  • Munoz did not disclose the specific financial impact.
  • "It will be very astronomical if nothing happens, if nothing changes. That's why we're taking actions through all channels," said Munoz during a Reuters automotive summit.
  • Eliminating tax credit of up to $7.5K for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles imported and sold in the U.S. dealt a major blow to automakers, which rely on the credits to support lower vehicle prices amid higher costs of lithium and cobalt used for batteries.
  • According to the CNBC report, Munoz believes Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) should be exempted from the elimination because of its commitment to the U.S. market.

