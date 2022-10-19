Freedom Holding to sell Russian subsidiaries

Oct. 19, 2022 5:22 PM ETFreedom Holding Corp. (FRHC)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ:FRHC) to sell its Russian subsidiary, Investment Company Freedom Finance, together with Freedom RU’s subsidiary FFIN Bank.
  • The transaction is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and is expected to close in the coming months.
  • As consideration for the purchase of the Russian Subsidiaries, Mr. Povalishin will pay cash in an amount of ~$33M and be assigned the company’s obligation to Freedom RU under an outstanding deferred payment in the amount of ~$107M which resulted from the purchase by the company of Freedom RU’s Kazakhstan subsidiary Freedom Finance from Freedom RU as part of a corporate restructuring.
  • Completion of the purchase is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to occur prior to the closing of the sale of the Russian subsidiaries.

