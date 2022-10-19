Eastern Company sells Argo EMS business; terms undisclosed

Oct. 19, 2022 5:23 PM ETThe Eastern Company (EML)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) said Wednesday it sold its Argo EMS business. Terms were not disclosed.
  • Proceeds will be used to reduce debt and strengthen the firm's balance sheet.
  • Eastern Company (EML) also expects to record a gain on the sale in Q4.
  • "The divestiture of Argo will further streamline our portfolio of businesses and build scale in our largest businesses, which we believe will accelerate Eastern's growth and strengthen our operating margins," said CEO August Vlak.
  • With Argo's sale, Eastern Company (EML) completed the sale of all non-core businesses.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.