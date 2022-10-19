Alphabet's Waymo targets Los Angeles as third self-driving ride-share region
Oct. 19, 2022 5:27 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG), GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Waymo, the self-driving vehicle unit of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), is planning to expand its self-driving ride-sharing service into Los Angeles.
- That would mark a third region expected to roll out Waymo One. It currently only offers driverless rides to the public in part of Phoenix, though last year it said the service was coming to San Francisco - where trips with safety drivers are continuing.
- “L.A. is a remarkable, vibrant place – and Waymo’s experience leaves us best positioned to tackle its driving complexity," says Waymo co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana.
- There's no timetable for the new rollout, though Waymo indicates testing is set for coming months.
- "We’ve gotten to know many L.A. neighborhoods, including Downtown and Miracle Mile, Koreatown, Santa Monica, Westwood and West Hollywood, and we’ll begin driving autonomously in several central districts over the coming months as we prepare to serve Angelenos," Waymo says.
Comments (4)