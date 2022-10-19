Allstate (NYSE:ALL) stock has sunk 9.7% in Wednesday after-hours trading after the insurer estimated a Q3 adjusted net loss of $400M-$450M.

Catastrophe losses for Q3, net of reinsurance, is estimated at $763M, pretax. Estimated catastrophe losses for September, alone, were $440M, pretax, as Hurricane Ian caused damage in Florida and the Southeast.

Estimated gross catastrophe catastrophe losses due to Ian, excluding National Flood Insurance Program losses, totaled $671M before taxes, which will be reduced by $305M in anticipated reinsurance recoveries, for an estimated net loss of $366M.

During the quarter, premiums written increased 9.8% Y/Y to $12.0B due to higher average auto and home insurance premiums and policies in force growth of 1.7%.

Auto premiums written increased 9.6% to $7.9B and premiums earned rose 9.2% to $7.5B, reflecting a 10.4% increase in Allstate brand average premiums and a 1.9% increase in total auto policies in force compared with the previous year.

The company said it continues to implement auto insurance rate actions in H2 2022 in response to inflationary increases to loss costs. During September, the Allstate brand (ALL) implemented auto insurance rate increases of 16.2% across eight locations, resulting in total Allstate brand insurance premium impact of 0.9%.

Homeowners premiums written increased 9.4% to $3.3B and premium earned increased 10.1% to $2.8B, reflecting a 13.3% increase in Allstate brand average premiums due to inflation in insured home valuations and rate increases, and a 1.4% increase in total homeowners policies in force vs. the prior year.

Net investment income is estimated to be $690M, including performance-based investment income estimated at $335M.

Net losses on investments and derivatives for Q3 are estimated to be $167M, primarily on lower valuation on equity investments and losses on sales of fixed income securities, which is partially offset by a valuation and settlement of derivative gain of $299M for Q3 2022..

Total return on the $61.0B portfolio was -0.8% in Q3 and -6.4% for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2022, reflecting risk reduction actions.

Allstate (ALL) will announce its quarterly results on Nov. 2, after the market close.

Previously (Aug. 3), Allstate Q2 earnings beat consensus but its combined ratio jumped