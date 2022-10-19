Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) +0.6% post-market Wednesday after reporting better than expected Q3 adjusted earnings and revenues, as its steel fabrication operations offset results from its flat rolled steel business; steel shipments totaled a quarterly record 3.2M tons.

Q3 net income totaled $914.3M, or $5.03/share, compared to $990.8M, or $4.85/share, in the year-earlier quarter, while net sales improved 11% Y/Y to $5.65B; cash flow from operations reached a quarterly record $1.5B.

The company said Q3 operating income for its steel operations fell 41% Q/Q to $658M despite record volume, due to metal spread compression within its flat rolled steel operations, as lower average flat rolled steel pricing more than offset higher flat rolled steel shipments.

Q3 steel fabrication operations reported record operating income of $677M, up 13% Q/Q, due to higher selling values, lower steel input costs, and record shipments of 218K tons.

Q3 operating income from the company's metals recycling operations fell to $10M, as ferrous scrap pricing indices have decreased each month beginning in May and continuing through October.

Steel Dynamics' (STLD) order activity and backlog remains solid despite weaker flat rolled steel pricing, CEO Mark Millett said.

Steel Dynamics' (STLD) stock price return shows a 31% YTD increase while gaining 27% during the past year.