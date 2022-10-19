CDC advisory panel recommends COVID vaccines for children be included in federal program
Oct. 19, 2022
- The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has voted in favor of adding COVID-19 vaccines authorized for children to the Vaccines for Children program.
- Vaccines for Children (VFC) is a federally funded program that provides free shots for children whose parents may not be able to afford them.
- Although COVID shots are currently provided for free for everyone in the US, that will change in 2023 when the public health emergency for COVID will likely end. At that point, the private market will begin handling distribution of the vaccines.
- A child is eligible for a VFC-provided shot if they are younger than 19, are Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, underinsured, or Native American or Alaskan Native.
- COVID vaccines providers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX).
- Earlier Wednesday, a European Medicines Agency committee recommended authorizing use of mRNA COVID shots in children as young as six months old.
