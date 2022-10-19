Bristol-Myers' Opdivo cancer drug reduces risk of death in resected stage II melanoma
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday said a phase 3 trial showed that its cancer drug Opdivo reduced the risk of death by 58% as an adjuvant therapy in patients with completely resected stage two melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.
- The trial, called CheckMate -76K, met its main goal of recurrence-free survival, BMY said in a statement.
- Opdivo reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 58% versus placebo in patients who had their stage IIB or IIC melanoma completely resected, which means removed in a medical operation.
- At twelve months, recurrence-free survival rates for patients who took Opdivo were 93% in stage IIB (vs. 84% with placebo) and 84% in stage IIC (vs. 72% with placebo).
- The data was presented at a session at the annual meeting of the Society for Melanoma Research taking place from Oct. 17-20.
- BMY said the data reinforced the benefits of Opdivo in earlier stages of melanoma.
