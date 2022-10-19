Bristol-Myers' Opdivo cancer drug reduces risk of death in resected stage II melanoma

Oct. 19, 2022

On the table is a notebook, a stethoscope and a sign with the inscription - MELANOMA

Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday said a phase 3 trial showed that its cancer drug Opdivo reduced the risk of death by 58% as an adjuvant therapy in patients with completely resected stage two melanoma, the most serious type of skin cancer.
  • The trial, called CheckMate -76K, met its main goal of recurrence-free survival, BMY said in a statement.
  • Opdivo reduced the risk of recurrence or death by 58% versus placebo in patients who had their stage IIB or IIC melanoma completely resected, which means removed in a medical operation.
  • At twelve months, recurrence-free survival rates for patients who took Opdivo were 93% in stage IIB (vs. 84% with placebo) and 84% in stage IIC (vs. 72% with placebo).
  • The data was presented at a session at the annual meeting of the Society for Melanoma Research taking place from Oct. 17-20.
  • BMY said the data reinforced the benefits of Opdivo in earlier stages of melanoma.
  • Bristol-Myers (BMY) stock earlier closed -0.8% at $71.14.

