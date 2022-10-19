Saratoga Investment prices $40M notes offering

Oct. 19, 2022 5:40 PM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SARprices an underwritten public offering of $40M in aggregate principal amount of 8.00% unsecured notes due 2027.
  • Notes will mature on October 31, 2027, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the company’s option on or after October 27, 2024.
  • Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.00% per year payable quarterly on February 28, May 31, August 31 and November 30 of each year, beginning February 28, 2023.
  • Offering is expected to close on October 27, 2022

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.