Saratoga Investment prices $40M notes offering
Oct. 19, 2022 5:40 PM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) prices an underwritten public offering of $40M in aggregate principal amount of 8.00% unsecured notes due 2027.
- Notes will mature on October 31, 2027, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the company’s option on or after October 27, 2024.
- Notes will bear interest at a rate of 8.00% per year payable quarterly on February 28, May 31, August 31 and November 30 of each year, beginning February 28, 2023.
- Offering is expected to close on October 27, 2022
