NYT drops plans for children's app - WSJ
Oct. 19, 2022 The New York Times Company (NYT)
- The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) is dropping plans to create an app targeted at children, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- That app would have followed a string of more diversified subscription apps and areas the news company has created as it became increasingly digital, including Cooking, Games (including recently acquired Wordle), product-review site the Wirecutter and sports subscription site The Athletic.
- But an internal NYT email says it will wind down the children's app team and try reassigning staffers to other roles: "When we launched our Kids venture three years ago, it was before we acquired The Athletic and Wordle, both of which rapidly changed the opportunity size of our subscription bundle," Chief Product Officer Alex Hardiman says, according to the report. "Ultimately, our Kids app caters to a smaller market at a time when we need to focus on scaling our subscription business."
- The NYT launched ads in The Athletic last month, a move to broaden its digital strategy.
