Netlist plunges 23% after Samsung '912 IPR patent trial instituted

Oct. 19, 2022 5:52 PM ETNetlist, Inc. (NLST)SSNLF, GOOGLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
  • Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) sunk 23% in regular trading and 3% in after hours after the Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) '912 IPR patent trial was instituted, according to a filing.
  • The Patent Trial and Appeal board ruled that there's a reasonable likelihood that Samsung will be able to establish that claim 16 of the '912 patent is invalid.
  • Recall Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) surged 31% on May 5 after a win in Google (GOOGL) patent lawsuit. Netlist won on a victory in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California for its '912 patent. 

