Super Micro Computer raises FQ1 2023 guidance, stock soars ~18% after hours

Oct. 19, 2022

  • Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) on Wednesday raised its expected net sales and non-GAAP EPS ranges for FQ1 2023.
  • Shares of the information technology company jumped 17.8% to $65.20 in aftermarket trading.
  • The company said it now expects Q1 net sales of $1.78B to $1.82B. It had previously guided Q1 net sales of $1.52B to $1.62B. The consensus revenue estimate is $1.57B.
  • SMCI also raised its non-GAAP EPS forecast to a range of $3.05 to $3.20 from a prior outlook of $2.07 to $2.32. The consensus EPS estimate is $2.18.
  • The raised expectations were due to a ramp up in customer design wins, SMCI said in a statement.
  • SMCI is set to announce its Q1 results on Nov. 1.

