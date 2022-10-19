Pinterest adds partners to bring licensed music to platform
Oct. 19, 2022 6:16 PM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS), WMG:CA, MLYFWMGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has sealed new deals with rights holders in order to bring a pile of new music to its Idea Pins.
- The company has announced new partnerships with Warner Music Group (WMG), Warner Chappell Music, BMG, and indie rightsholder Merlin in order to give users access to new music.
- That allows for tracks from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Anitta and many more to appear in Idea Pins, Pinterest says.
- It's also tapping Rumblefish for music metadata and license management services.
- A new user experience will give Pinterest members the ability to search for desired tracks by title, artist or keyword, Pinterest says.
- “Music plays a vital role in elevating storytelling and empowering storytellers, creators and Pinners who inspire the world every day on Pinterest," says Malik Ducard, chief content officer.
Comments