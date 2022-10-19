Pinterest adds partners to bring licensed music to platform

Oct. 19, 2022

  • Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has sealed new deals with rights holders in order to bring a pile of new music to its Idea Pins.
  • The company has announced new partnerships with Warner Music Group (WMG), Warner Chappell Music, BMG, and indie rightsholder Merlin in order to give users access to new music.
  • That allows for tracks from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Silk Sonic, Anitta and many more to appear in Idea Pins, Pinterest says.
  • It's also tapping Rumblefish for music metadata and license management services.
  • A new user experience will give Pinterest members the ability to search for desired tracks by title, artist or keyword, Pinterest says.
  • “Music plays a vital role in elevating storytelling and empowering storytellers, creators and Pinners who inspire the world every day on Pinterest," says Malik Ducard, chief content officer.

