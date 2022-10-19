Workers end strike at TotalEnergies' Donges oil refinery

Workers voted Wednesday to end a strike at TotalEnergies' (NYSE:TTE) Donges refinery, lifting the French government's hopes the supply difficulties at gasoline stations in the country will improve.

Strikes were suspended at two other refineries in the North and Bouches-du-Rhone regions but were continuing at a site at Gonfreville, a CGT union representative said, according to Reuters.

TotalEnergies (TTE) has been slammed by strikes at its refinery sites in France for nearly a month, as workers seek higher wages that would help negate rising inflation.

The government said earlier the number of French gasoline stations confronting supply problems due to the strike had dropped to 21% from more than 30% during the weekend.

Utility company EDF also has been hit with strikes at its nuclear reactors, warning this week that prolonged strikes could have "heavy consequences" for France's electricity supplies this coming winter.

