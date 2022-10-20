ABB reports Q3 earnings miss; delivered high order growth and issues Q4 soft guidance
Oct. 20, 2022 12:51 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- ABB press release (NYSE:ABB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.19 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $7.4B (+5.3% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Orders $8.2B, +4%; comparable +16%.
- Operational EBITA $1,231M; margin 16.6%.
- Outlook: "In the fourth quarter of 2022, we anticipate a low double-digit comparable revenue growth, impacted by the high level of revenues recorded last year. We expect the typical pattern of a sequentially lower Operational EBITA margin.
In full-year 2022, we are likely to achieve early the 2023 target of an Operational EBITA margin of at least 15%, supported by increased efficiency as we fully incorporate the decentralized operating model and performance culture in all our divisions and strong top-line execution."
Comments