ABB reports Q3 earnings miss; delivered high order growth and issues Q4 soft guidance

Oct. 20, 2022 12:51 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ABB press release (NYSE:ABB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.19 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $7.4B (+5.3% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
  • Orders $8.2B, +4%; comparable +16%.
  • Operational EBITA $1,231M; margin 16.6%.
  • Outlook: "In the fourth quarter of 2022, we anticipate a low double-digit comparable revenue growth, impacted by the high level of revenues recorded last year. We expect the typical pattern of a sequentially lower Operational EBITA margin.

  • In full-year 2022, we are likely to achieve early the 2023 target of an Operational EBITA margin of at least 15%, supported by increased efficiency as we fully incorporate the decentralized operating model and performance culture in all our divisions and strong top-line execution."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.