Nokia Non-GAAP EPS of €0.10 beats by €0.01, revenue of €6.2B beats by €130M, raises FY22 sales outlook
Oct. 20, 2022 1:06 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Nokia press release (NYSE:NOK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.10 beats by €0.01.
- Revenue of €6.2B (+16% Y/Y) beats by €130M.
- Mobile Networks grew 12%, due to continued strong demand and supply constraints easing.
- Network Infrastructure continued its strong performance with 5% growth and robust demand.
- Cloud and Network Services declined 3% as we continued to rebalance our portfolio.
- Nokia Technologies declined 19%, still impacted by expired licenses that are in litigation/pending renewal.
- Full year 2022 net sales outlook is unchanged in constant currency. Full year net sales outlook applying 30 Sept 2022 exchange rates is EUR 23.9bn to EUR 25.1bn (from prior EUR 23.5bn to EUR 24.7bn). Re-affirms comparable operating margin guidance remains 11% to 13.5%. Free cash flow of 25-55% conversion from comparable operating profit.
