Japan’s trade deficit narrowed more than expected in September, recovers from record low
Oct. 20, 2022 1:47 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Japan’s trade deficit for September was at 2.09 trillion yen ($13.97 billion), missing estimated figures by a Reuters poll expecting a deficit of 2.17 trillion yen, as a bigger-than-anticipated jump in exports helped offset some pressure from increasingly more expensive commodity imports.
- The country reported a trade deficit of 2.82 trillion yen in August.
- This was the 14th straight month of the deficit which was the longest stretch since 2015, adding to concerns over the strength of the country’s economic recovery.
- Imports climbed 45.9% yoy to a fresh peak of JPY 10,912.6 billion, while exports grew by 28.9% to JPY 8,818.7 billion.
- Japan’s trade deficit for the first half of fiscal year 2022-2023 is the largest on record, the finance ministry was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.
- Japan’s fiscal year starts in April, and the deficit for the April to September period was 11 trillion yen, data showed.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY
