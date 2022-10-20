Japan’s trade deficit narrowed more than expected in September, recovers from record low

Oct. 20, 2022 1:47 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Japan’s trade deficit for September was at 2.09 trillion yen ($13.97 billion), missing estimated figures by a Reuters poll expecting a deficit of 2.17 trillion yen, as a bigger-than-anticipated jump in exports helped offset some pressure from increasingly more expensive commodity imports.
  • The country reported a trade deficit of 2.82 trillion yen in August.
  • This was the 14th straight month of the deficit which was the longest stretch since 2015, adding to concerns over the strength of the country’s economic recovery.
  • Imports climbed 45.9% yoy to a fresh peak of JPY 10,912.6 billion, while exports grew by 28.9% to JPY 8,818.7 billion.
  • Japan’s trade deficit for the first half of fiscal year 2022-2023 is the largest on record, the finance ministry was quoted as saying in a Reuters report.
  • Japan’s fiscal year starts in April, and the deficit for the April to September period was 11 trillion yen, data showed.
  • ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.