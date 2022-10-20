Great Southern Bancorp GAAP EPS of $1.46 misses by $0.10, revenue of $60.88M beats by $2.68M
Oct. 20, 2022 2:29 AM ETGreat Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Great Southern Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:GSBC): Q3 GAAP EPS of $1.46 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $60.88M (+11.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.68M.
- The company recorded a total provision expense of $3.3M in the 2022 period versus a total credit (negative expense) of $2.4M in the 2021 period. This was the most significant contributor to lower pre-tax income and net income in the 2022 period compared to the 2021 period.
- Total outstanding loans, excluding mortgage loans held for sale, increased $489.6M, or 12.2%, from $4.01B at December 31, 2021 to $4.50B at September 30, 2022.
- As of September 30, 2022, the company’s Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 10.6%, Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.4%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.8%, and Total Capital Ratio was 13.4%.
Comments