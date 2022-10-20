Technip Energies N.V. reports Q3 results; raises FY22 guidance
Oct. 20, 2022 2:37 AM ETTechnip Energies N.V. (THNPY), THNPFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Technip Energies N.V. press release (OTCPK:THNPY): Q3 adjusted net income €91.3M.
- Revenue of €1.57B (-3.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted backlog decreased by 18% year-over-year to €13,501M.
- At September 30, 2022, adjusted backlog includes €890M associated with Arctic LNG 2.
- Adjusted net cash at September 30, 2022 was €3.3 billion, which compares to Adjusted net cash at December 31, 2021 of €3.1 billion.
- Return to full company guidance for 2022: Adj. revenues of €6.2B - €6.5B and Adj. recurring EBIT margin of 6.7% - 6.9% and adjusted effective tax rate of 28% - 32%.
- Significant TPS order intake drives step-change in segment backlog: +60% Y/Y.
