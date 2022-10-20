BE Semiconductor GAAP EPS of €0.69, revenue of €168.8M; issues Q4 guidance

Oct. 20, 2022 3:03 AM ETBE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (BESIY), BESVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BE Semiconductor press release (OTC:BESIY): Q3 GAAP EPS of €0.69.
  • Revenue of €168.8M (-19.0% Y/Y).
  • Orders of €125.3 million decreased 18.2% versus Q2-22 due primarily to lower demand for computing applications by IDMs and Taiwanese subcontractors and softening market conditions. 
  • "For Q4-22, we estimate that revenue will decrease by 15-25% versus Q3-22 reflecting uncertain market conditions and seasonal trends.
  • However, Besi’s gross margin is expected to remain in the 60-62% range due to the flexibility of our production model and anticipated product mix.
  • Further, operating expenses are anticipated to increase by approximately 5% versus Q3-22 principally due to higher R&D spending.”

