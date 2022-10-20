Mycronic GAAP EPS of SEK 1.56, revenue of SEK 1.21B
Oct. 20, 2022 3:45 AM ETMycronic AB (publ) (MICLF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mycronic press release (OTCPK:MICLF): Q3 GAAP EPS of SEK 1.56.
- Revenue of SEK 1.21B (+22.7% Y/Y).
- Order intake amounted to SEK 1,609M vs, 1,242M, an increase of 30 percent Y/Y.
- EBIT amounted to SEK 203M and the EBIT margin was 17%.
- Outlook 2022: Consolidated net sales for 2022 will be at a level of SEK 5B at prevailing exchange rates. Due to the product mix of announced orders in Pattern Generators with deliveries in 2022, the Group's EBIT margin is, as before, expected to be slightly above the previous long-term financial target of >15 percent.
