Boss Holdings mourns passing of CEO G. louis graziadio III

Oct. 20, 2022 4:09 AM ETBoss Holdings, Inc. (BSHI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Boss Holdings (OTCPK:BSHI) said that G. Louis Graziadio III, the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022.
  • Earlier in May 2022, Mr. Graziadio publicly disclosed to shareholders that he had been diagnosed with stage-4 metastatic prostate cancer and was receiving treatment for that condition.
  • Boss Holdings' day-to-day operations remain under the stewardship of our long-time COO, Rick Bern, who has decades of experience within each of our operating segments.
  • Chris Miller, president of the Boss Pet operations, is a seasoned executive who has provided strong leadership of that division since joining the company in 2018.
  • Terry Brizz at Galaxy Balloons and Tom Novak at Aries Manufacturing both are industry leaders who have guided their divisions for many years through various challenging business cycles.
  • At the current time, Boss Holdings will continue to utilize this existing management structure.

