Everspin signs contract with QuickLogic to provide MRAM IP

Oct. 20, 2022 4:16 AM ETQuickLogic Corporation (QUIK), MRAMBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) has signed a contract to provide MRAM technology, design, and back end of line manufacturing services with QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) to support identified and future Department of Defense strategic and space system requirements.
  • The initial award is potentially valued at $2.8M, with subsequent options bringing the total to ~$8.7M.
  • The project is sponsored by DoD’s Trusted and Assured Microelectronics ((T&AM)) Program.
  • Everspin will extend its traditional market of discrete MRAM designs by collaborating with QuickLogic and integrating MRAM directly into the FPGA product.

