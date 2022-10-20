London -0.02%.

Germany -0.58%. Germany September PPI +2.3% vs +1.3% m/m expected.

France +0.17%. France October business confidence 102 vs 102 prior.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3% with most sectors and major bourses in negative territory. Telecoms led the losses, down. Oil and gas flipped into the green, with gains.

Eurozone August current account balance -€26.3 billion vs -€19.9 billion prior.

Switzerland September trade balance CHF 4.00 billion vs CHF 3.42 billion prior.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than four basis point to 4.17%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 2.45%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than nine basis point to 3.96%.