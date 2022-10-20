German producer inflation surges again at record peak in September
- The annual producer inflation in Germany stood at 45.8% in September 2022, unchanged from August's record high figure, above market forecasts of 44.7%.
- On a monthly basis, producer prices were up 2.3%, slowing sharply from a 7.9% surge in August but topping expectations of 1.3%.
- The numbers show sustained inflationary pressure in the economic pipeline, and add to the pressure on the European Central Bank to keep raising interest rates despite the obvious slowdown in the Eurozone economy.
