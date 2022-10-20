Eurozone current account swings to deficit on the back of higher energy prices
- The currency bloc of 19 countries, which ran a current account surplus for years before Russia’s war in Ukraine, recorded an adjusted deficit of €26.32B in August after a €19.96B deficit a month earlier, as soaring energy costs pushed up the bloc’s import bill, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.
- Considering January to August, the bloc reported a €84.8B gap, compared with a €213.4B surplus during the same period of 2021.
