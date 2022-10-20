Eurozone current account swings to deficit on the back of higher energy prices

Oct. 20, 2022 4:41 AM ETEWG, GF, EWI, EWQ, EWGS, FGM, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, DAX, FLFR, FLGR, FLIYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The currency bloc of 19 countries, which ran a current account surplus for years before Russia’s war in Ukraine, recorded an adjusted deficit of €26.32B in August after a €19.96B deficit a month earlier, as soaring energy costs pushed up the bloc’s import bill, data from the European Central Bank showed on Thursday.
  • Considering January to August, the bloc reported a €84.8B gap, compared with a €213.4B surplus during the same period of 2021.
  • ETFs: EWG, DAX, EWI, EWQ, GF, HEWG, EWGS, DXGE, DBGR, FGM, FLIY, FLFRFLGR.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.