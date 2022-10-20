Drone investigations may put Ukraine grain export deal at risk

An escalation of Russia's war in Ukraine is showing no signs of cooling down even as the two sides prepare for a grueling and long cold winter. Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow recently annexed, giving local governors emergency powers that could lead to sweeping restrictions on travel and property seizures. The decree also orders the creation of territorial defense forces in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, while tightening security at key facilities and checkpoints.

Quote: "We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia's security and safe future, to protect our people," Putin said in televised remarks. "Those who are on the frontlines or undergoing training at firing ranges and training centers should feel our support and know that they have our big, great country and unified people behind their back."

More sanctions could also be in the works on word that Russia has deployed Iranian-made Shahed-136 "kamikaze" drones to bolster its efforts on the battlefield. Western powers say usage of the UAVs would violate U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, which restricted certain transfers from (or to) Iran. More than 220 drones targeting critical infrastructure have reportedly been shot down over the past month, while Kyiv has invited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to inspect some of the remains it has collected.

At risk? Iran has repeatedly denied supplying any military hardware to Russia, while the Kremlin has warned the United Nations against investigating its use of drones in Ukraine. "Otherwise, we will have to reassess our collaboration with them, which is hardly in anyone's interests," Russia's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy declared. The events are playing out as U.N. officials negotiate with Moscow to extend and widen a July 22 deal that resumed Ukraine Black Sea grain and fertilizer exports (the pact could expire in November if an agreement is not reached).