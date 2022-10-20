Biotech firm Prime Medicine prices $175M IPO
Oct. 20, 2022 5:13 AM ETPrime Medicine, Inc. (PRME)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Prime Medicine (PRME) has priced its upsized IPO of 10,294,118 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17/share.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,544,117 additional shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
- Gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be $175M.
- Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 20, 2022 under the ticker symbol "PRME."
- The offering is expected to close on Oct. 24, 2022.
Comments