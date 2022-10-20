Cancer drugmaker Aum Biosciences to go public via SPAC Mountain Crest

Singapore-based cancer drugmaker Aum Biosciences is going public on Nasdaq via a business combination with SPAC Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAG).

The transaction reflects a pre-money equity value of $400M for Aum and is expected to provide ~$69M of cash held in Mountain Crest's trust account, assuming no redemptions, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

After closing, the combined company will operate under a holding entity to be formed as a Cayman Islands exempted company (Holdco) and intends to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol AUMB.

Under the agreement, all outstanding AUM shares will be cancelled in exchange for ~40M Holdco ordinary shares valued at $10 per Holdco share.

AUM is advancing a portfolio of precision oncology therapeutics. AUM001 is an MNK inhibitor for which enrollment is expected to begin in a phase 2 trial in Q4 2022. Aum said it has a partnership with Roche to develop AUM001 in combination with Tecentriq for certain solid tumors.

The companies added that AUM601 is a promising therapy for TRK fusions and mutations within the kinase domain and is on track to enter phase 2, while AUM302 is an oral kinase inhibitor.

After closing of the deal, Aum's CEO Vishal Doshi will continue to lead Holdco as CEO.

The boards of both companies have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in Q1 2023.

The deal requires the approval of stockholders of both companies, regulatory clearances among other things.