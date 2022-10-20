Dow Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.04, revenue of $14.1B beats by $1.09B

Oct. 20, 2022 6:00 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Dow press release (NYSE:DOW): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.11 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $14.1B (-5.0% Y/Y) beats by $1.09B.
  • Gains in Performance Materials & Coatings were more than offset by declines in Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure and Packaging & Specialty Plastics. Sequentially, sales were down 10% with declines in all operating segments and regions.
  • Local price increased 3% versus the year-ago period, driven by Performance Materials & Coatings and Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure. Sequentially, local price decreased 6% with declines in all operating segments and regions.
  • Currency decreased net sales by 4% year-over-year and 1% versus the prior quarter due to broad-based strength of the U.S. dollar.
  • Volume was down 4% versus the year-ago period, as a 12% decline in EMEAI more than offset 2% volume growth each in the U.S. & Canada and Asia Pacific. Sequentially, volume was down 3%, led by an 8% decline in EMEAI.

