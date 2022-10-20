InterDigital, Philips partner on video-based immersive codec research
- InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) has entered into a partnership with Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) to jointly develop MPEG Visual Volumetric Video-based Coding immersive codecs to the benefit of telepresence and XR-driven experiences.
- Under the partnership, InterDigital (IDCC) will lend its expertise on immersive codecs, while Philips (PHG) will contribute critical six degrees of freedom immersive codec technologies in the areas of image reconstruction and rendering. Together, the partners will integrate their technologies to enhance the benefit to emerging immersive experiences.
- The companies will showcase video-based MPEG V3C codecs and associated system layers for 6DoF, VR and AR content streaming, for XR use cases like telelearning at the AWE XR Expo on October 20-21.
