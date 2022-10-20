Banc of California Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.04, revenue of $85.09M misses by $3.37M

Oct. 20, 2022 6:05 AM ETBanc of California, Inc. (BANC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Banc of California press release (NYSE:BANC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $85.09M (+24.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.37M.
  • Return on average assets of 1.02%
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.13%
  • Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 1.44%
  • Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 1.59%
  • Net interest margin of 3.58%
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $117.0 million or 17% annualized to represent 40% of total quarter end deposits
  • Average cost of total deposits of 0.47%
  • Allowance for credit losses at 1.36% of total loans and 232% of non-performing loans, up from 1.34% and 224% in the prior quarter

