Banc of California Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.04, revenue of $85.09M misses by $3.37M
Oct. 20, 2022 6:05 AM ETBanc of California, Inc. (BANC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Banc of California press release (NYSE:BANC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $85.09M (+24.2% Y/Y) misses by $3.37M.
- Return on average assets of 1.02%
- Adjusted return on average assets of 1.13%
- Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 1.44%
- Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets of 1.59%
- Net interest margin of 3.58%
- Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $117.0 million or 17% annualized to represent 40% of total quarter end deposits
- Average cost of total deposits of 0.47%
- Allowance for credit losses at 1.36% of total loans and 232% of non-performing loans, up from 1.34% and 224% in the prior quarter
