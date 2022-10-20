Alaska Air Non-GAAP EPS of $2.53 beats by $0.14, revenue of $2.83B beats by $10M

Oct. 20, 2022 6:05 AM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Alaska Air press release (NYSE:ALK): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.53 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $2.83B (+45.1% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Debt-to-capitalization ratio of 49% as of Sept. 30, 2022, within the target range of 40% to 50%.
  • "For full year 2022, we continue to expect capacity down 8% to 9% as we prioritize our transition to single fleet and operational reliability. For the same period we expect CASMex to be up 19% to 20%, now reflecting the impacts of our three newly ratified labor agreements. Despite the impact of elevated fuel and new labor deals, we still expect to deliver a full year adjusted pre-tax margin of 6% to 9%."

