Tractor Supply GAAP EPS of $2.10 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.27B misses by $10M, raises FY22 outlook

Oct. 20, 2022 6:08 AM ETTractor Supply Company (TSCO)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Tractor Supply press release (NASDAQ:TSCO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.10 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $3.27B (+8.3% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • Comparable store sales increased 5.7%, as compared to an increase of 13.1% in the prior year's third quarter. Comparable store sales for the third quarter of 2022 were driven by comparable average ticket growth of 7.0%, partially offset by a comparable average transaction count decline of 1.3%.
  • The Company opened 11 new Tractor Supply stores and two new Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in the third quarter of 2022.
  • The Company’s fiscal 2022 financial outlook has been updated for the recent acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home which closed on October 12, 2022.
  • The acquisition is anticipated to add approximately $75 million to net sales in the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022.
  • Company Raises Fiscal 2022 Diluted EPS Range to $9.55 to $9.63 ($9.22 consensus), Compared with the Prior Range of $9.48 to $9.60
  • Net Sales of $14.06B-$14.12B ($14.01B consensus) from prior outlook of $13.95B-$14.05B.

