Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures bounce around as rates swing

Stock index futures reversed course and are slightly higher Thursday helped by some buillish earnings, but volatile yields are also having an impact.

The S&P futures (SPX) +0.2% and Dow futures (INDU) +0.4% are higher. Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +0.1% are faring the worst following Tesla's top-line miss with logistical issues hitting deliveries.

AT&T helped sentiment as it beat on the top and bottom lines.

The S&P is facing tactical resistance at 3,706-3,740 and at 3,807, but there is still support at the 200-week moving average and 50% retracement at 3,600-3,500, BofA says.

Rates are off highs. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is down 1 basis point to 4.12% and the 2-year yield (US2Y) is up 1 basis point to 4.56% having topped 4.60% earlier..

"The 10yr Treasury yield now looks quite comfortable above 4%," ING said. "It’s been above before in the past week, but this move looks more decisive, a relentless and steady tick-by-tick, one-day-move, from 4% towards 4.15%."

"This latest move convincingly back above 4% for the US 10yr is yet more confirmation that the low-rates environment is very much behind us. Even the US10yr real yield is now threatening to breach above 1.7%, and in all probability will hit 2% in this cycle. That’s really getting back to the kind of levels we were used to before the GFC."

More Fed officials are at the bully pulpit today ahead of the blackout period this weekend, with Philly Fed President Patrick Harker and governor Michelle Bowman speaking.

Among indicators, the October Philly Fed manufacturing index hits before the bell. Economists expect it to edge up to -5.

At the same time, weekly jobless claims arrive, with the consensus for a small tick up to 230K.

After the start of trading, September figures on existing home sales arrive, following weaker housing data yesterday, with forecasts looking for a drop to a rate of 4.7M.

"The US economy is not especially interest rate sensitive, but of course housing is the one sector where rising rates have a direct and swift impact on activity," UBS' Paul Donovan said.

Among other active stocks, IBM is gaining following upbeat outlook.