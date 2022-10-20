Novartis licenses leukemia drug nilotinib to UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool

The United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) said it sign a voluntary licensing agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to increase access to chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) drug nilotinib, sold as Tasigna.

The plan to license the drug was reported earlier this year in May.

The MPP said this was the first ever public health-oriented voluntary license agreement on a cancer medicine.

MPP said it is the first license that the organization has signed for a cancer therapy, and the first time a company is licensing a patented cancer drug via a public health-oriented voluntary licensing deal.

"Although the remaining patent life is relatively short, this voluntary license in the non-communicable disease space sets a vital precedent that I hope other companies will follow," said MPP Executive Director Charles Gore.

The twice daily oral medication for CML is part of the World Health Organization Model List of Essential Medicines (WHO EML) for treating adults and children at least one year old.

Under the agreement, selected generic manufacturers will have the chance to develop, manufacture and supply generic versions of nilotinib in the licensed territory, subject to local regulatory authorization, MPP said in a statement on Thursday.

In particular, the license includes seven middle-income countries — Egypt, Guatemala, Indonesia, Morocco, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tunisia, where patents on the product are pending or in force, MPP added.

In May 2022 Novartis and MPP joined the Access to Oncology Medicines (ATOM) coalition, a global initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and its partners to improve access to essential cancer medicines in low- and lower-middle income countries, among other things.

MPP was founded by Unitaid, a hosted partnership of the WHO.

