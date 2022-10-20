AT&T Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.07, revenue of $30B beats by $140M, raises FY22 guidance

Oct. 20, 2022 6:30 AM ET
  • AT&T press release (NYSE:T): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.68 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $30B (-4.2% Y/Y) beats by $140M.
  • Shares +1.4% PM.
  • 708,000 postpaid phone net adds; 2.2 million-plus through the third quarter, expected to be industry best
  • 338,000 AT&T Fiber net adds, second-best quarter ever; 11 straight quarters with more than 200,000 net adds
  • Wireless service revenues up 5.6% — best growth in more than a decade
  • Broadband revenues up 6.1% driven by AT&T Fiber revenue growth of more than 30%
  • Cash from operating activities from continuing operations of $10.1 billion
  • Capital expenditures from continuing operations of $5.9 billion; capital investment from continuing operations of $6.8 billion
  • Free cash flow from continuing operations of $3.8 billion
  • We now expect our adjusted EPS from continuing operations for the full year to be $2.50 or higher from prior outlook of $2.42-$2.46 vs. $2.55 consensus.

