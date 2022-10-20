KeyCorp GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.04, revenue of $1.89B beats by $10M

Oct. 20, 2022 6:32 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • KeyCorp press release (NYSE:KEY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $1.89B (+3.8% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • Strong credit quality with net charge-offs to average loans of 15 basis points
  • Key's provision for credit losses was $109 million, compared to a net benefit of $107 million in the third quarter of 2021 and provision of $45 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase from prior periods reflects the change in the economic outlook.
  • Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $43 million, or 0.15% of average total loans.
  • Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.3 billion, or 1.15% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2021, and 1.13% at June 30, 2022.

