KeyCorp GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.04, revenue of $1.89B beats by $10M
Oct. 20, 2022 6:32 AM ETKeyCorp (KEY)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- KeyCorp press release (NYSE:KEY): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $1.89B (+3.8% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Strong credit quality with net charge-offs to average loans of 15 basis points
- Key's provision for credit losses was $109 million, compared to a net benefit of $107 million in the third quarter of 2021 and provision of $45 million in the second quarter of 2022. The increase from prior periods reflects the change in the economic outlook.
- Net loan charge-offs for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $43 million, or 0.15% of average total loans.
- Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.3 billion, or 1.15% of total period-end loans at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.25% at September 30, 2021, and 1.13% at June 30, 2022.
