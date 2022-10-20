Snap-On GAAP EPS of $4.14 beats by $0.25, revenue of $1.1B beats by $30M

Oct. 20, 2022
  • Snap-On press release (NYSE:SNA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $4.14 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $1.1B (+5.8% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Consolidated operating earnings for the quarter of $289.9 million, or 24.4% of revenues (net sales plus financial services revenue), compared to $271.9 million, or 24.2% of revenues, last year.
  • Outlook: The company anticipates that capital expenditures in 2022 will be in a range of $90 million to $100 million, of which $61.5 million was incurred in the first nine months of the year. Snap-on currently anticipates that its full year 2022 effective income tax rate will be in the range of 23% to 24%.

