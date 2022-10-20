Fifth Third Bancorp Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 misses by $0.05, revenue of $2.17B misses by $40M
Oct. 20, 2022 6:33 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Fifth Third Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:FITB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 misses by $0.05.
- Revenue of $2.17B (+6.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- ROTCE of 21.9%; adjusted ROTCE of 17.7% excl. AOCI
- Compared to 3Q21, PPNR increased 18% (adjusted PPNR increased 24%).
- Efficiency ratio of 53.7%, a 4 point improvement from 3Q21
- Net interest income increased 12% compared to 2Q22; NIM up 30 basis points compared to 2Q22
- ACL of 1.91%, an increase of 6 bps from 2Q22 (increase of 2 bps excluding Dividend Finance); NPA ratio of 0.46% improved 1 bp compared to 2Q22
