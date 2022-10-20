Fifth Third Bancorp Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 misses by $0.05, revenue of $2.17B misses by $40M

Oct. 20, 2022 6:33 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Fifth Third Bancorp press release (NASDAQ:FITB): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.93 misses by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $2.17B (+6.9% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • ROTCE of 21.9%; adjusted ROTCE of 17.7% excl. AOCI
  • Compared to 3Q21, PPNR increased 18% (adjusted PPNR increased 24%).
  • Efficiency ratio of 53.7%, a 4 point improvement from 3Q21
  • Net interest income increased 12% compared to 2Q22; NIM up 30 basis points compared to 2Q22
  • ACL of 1.91%, an increase of 6 bps from 2Q22 (increase of 2 bps excluding Dividend Finance); NPA ratio of 0.46% improved 1 bp compared to 2Q22

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.