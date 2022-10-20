LG Energy Solution join hands with Syrah to evaluate natural graphite anode material in North America
Oct. 20, 2022 6:39 AM ETSyrah Resources Limited (SRHYY), SYAAFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- LG Energy Solution has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with Syrah Resources Limited (OTCPK:SYAAF) on partnering to evaluate natural graphite anode material.
- Per the terms, LGES and Syrah will test and verify the natural graphite from Syrah's Vidalia production facility in Louisiana, U.S., which is scheduled to start production in 2023.
- The companies will ensure that the products satisfy LGES's technical requirements for natural graphite, and commit efforts to determine the final product specifications by the end of 2023.
- The company continues to boost competitiveness and stability of its critical mineral supply chain in North America through a series of partnerships
- The annual procurement targets for natural graphite will begin at 2,000 metric tons in 2025 and continuously increase in the upcoming years.
