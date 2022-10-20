Insteel GAAP EPS of $1.24, revenue of $207.99M
Oct. 20, 2022
- Insteel press release (NYSE:IIIN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.24.
- Revenue of $207.99M (+21.4% Y/Y) .
- “As we look ahead to fiscal 2023, we remain optimistic about demand in our non-residential construction markets, which represent a substantial majority of our sales. Backlogs across our customer base remain solid and third-party non-residential construction indices point to continued expansion. In addition, incremental demand from projects funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act should materialize during 2023, contributing positively to the overall demand environment. While weakness in the residential construction markets and heightened uncertainty regarding the future direction of the overall economy are areas we are closely monitoring, our strong balance sheet and flexible operating model position us to navigate any softness we may encounter.”
