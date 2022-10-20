Quest Diagnostics Non-GAAP EPS of $2.36 beats by $0.18, revenue of $2.49B beats by $150M, raises FY22 guidance

Oct. 20, 2022 6:46 AM ETQuest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Quest Diagnostics press release (NYSE:DGX): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.36 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $2.49B (-10.1% Y/Y) beats by $150M.
  • Third quarter base business revenues of $2.17 billion, up 5.1% from 2021
  • Full year 2022 reported diluted EPS now expected to be between $8.52 and $8.72 from prior outlook of $8.24 and $8.64; and adjusted diluted EPS expected to be between $9.75 and $9.95 from prior outlook of $9.55 and $9.95 vs. $9.68 consensus
  • Revenue of $9.72B-$9.86B from prior outlook of $9.5B-$9.75B vs. $9.67B consensus.
 

