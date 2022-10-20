Lindsay GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.26, revenue of $190.2M beats by $11.16M
- Lindsay press release (NYSE:LNN): Q4 GAAP EPS of $1.62 beats by $0.26.
- Revenue of $190.2M (+23.8% Y/Y) beats by $11.16M.
- “Current commodity prices and net farm income projections support a positive outlook for North America irrigation equipment demand for the fall selling season, however the ongoing impacts from inflation and supply chain challenges can also impact capital investment decisions for farmers. We expect growth in international markets through expanded production driven by positive agricultural market fundamentals and continuing concerns over food security and global grain supplies,” said Mr. Wood. “In the infrastructure business, we expect to continue delivery of the large Road Zipper System project during the first quarter of fiscal 2023, and expectations for continued growth in this business are supported by an anticipated increase in U.S. infrastructure spending and by the ongoing management of our project sales funnel.”
