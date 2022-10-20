Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) navigated above earnings expectations on Thursday, notching record net income for the third quarter.

The air carrier reported $2.53 in earnings per share for the third quarter, rising $0.14 above expectations. Meanwhile, a 45.1% jump in revenue to $2.83B came in $10M above analyst estimates.

"We ran an industry-leading operation with completion rates over 99% every month. We set a new revenue record and our double-digit pretax margin will likely lead the industry,” CEO Ben Minicucci said. “Alaska and Horizon also ratified three major labor deals. This is a strong foundation that we look forward to building on in 2023."

The airline reached an agreement with its pilots union just days prior to the earnings release.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects capacity versus 2019 to reach up to 93% of 2019 levels. For the full year, capacity is expected to be down 8% to 9% given the company’s stated focus on operational reliability. While costs are expected to remain elevated, management maintained full year adjusted pre-tax margin guidance of 6% to 9%.

Shares of the Seattle-based airline rose 1.66% in premarket trading on Thursday.

