Danaher posts Q3 beat after broad-based growth

Oct. 20, 2022 7:00 AM ET Danaher Corporation (DHR) By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) added ~3% pre-market Thursday after the life sciences company reported better-than-expected financials for Q3 2022 that its management attributed to the outperformance of all three segments.

Washington, DC-based Danaher (DHR) operates three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions.

“Our growth was broad-based across all three segments, a testament to the durability and attractive end-market positioning of the franchises that comprise Danaher,” Chief Executive Rainer Blair noted ahead of the earnings call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Revenue for the period rose ~6% YoY to ~$7.3B as the Diagnostics division generated ~$2.7B with ~9% YoY growth to exceed average analyst estimates based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, Life Sciences and Environmental & Applied Solutions added ~$3.8B and ~$1.2B with ~4% YoY and ~5% YoY growth in line with Street forecasts.

However, the operating margin reached ~26% from ~18% in the prior-year quarter even as operating profit at ~$2.0B fell short of analyst estimates despite ~54% YoY growth.

While gross margin held steady at ~60%, net earnings jumped ~36% to ~$1.6B, and operating cash flow for the quarter exceeded Street forecasts to stand at $2.0B.

The company projects its adjusted full-year core revenue growth for base business to reach a high-single-digit percent range and base business core revenue growth for the current quarter to approach a similar range.

Danaher (DHR) shares fell on Wednesday after its German rival Sartorius (OTCPK:SARTF) reported softer than expected bioprocessing sales for its Q3 2022.

