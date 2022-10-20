American Airlines Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.13, revenue of $13.46B in-line

Oct. 20, 2022 7:02 AM ETAmerican Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • American Airlines press release (NASDAQ:AAL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.69 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $13.46B (+50.1% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Company continues to execute on its plan to pay down approximately $15B of total debt by the end of 2025.
  • Based on current trends, the company expects its fourth-quarter total revenue to be 11% to 13% higher versus the fourth quarter of 2019 on 5% to 7% lower capacity. With these demand trends and the current fuel price forecast and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects to produce an operating margin3 of between 5.5% and 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Based on today’s guidance, American expects its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per diluted share excluding net special items3 to be between $0.50 and $0.70 vs. consensus of $0.27.

