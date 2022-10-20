Marsh & McLennan Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.04, revenue of $4.77B misses by $100M
Oct. 20, 2022 7:02 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Marsh & McLennan press release (NYSE:MMC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $4.77B (+4.1% Y/Y) misses by $100M.
- The Company repurchased 3.1 million shares of stock for $500 million in the third quarter. Through nine months, the Company has repurchased 10.1 million shares of stock for $1.6 billion.
- Dan Glaser, President and CEO, said: "Marsh McLennan had another excellent quarter, demonstrating continued momentum across the business. We generated 8% underlying revenue growth and 110 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, which translated into solid 9% growth in adjusted EPS. Our advice and solutions remain in high demand as our clients navigate an uncertain and volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape."
