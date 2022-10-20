Marsh & McLennan Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.04, revenue of $4.77B misses by $100M

Oct. 20, 2022 7:02 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Marsh & McLennan press release (NYSE:MMC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.18 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $4.77B (+4.1% Y/Y) misses by $100M.
  • The Company repurchased 3.1 million shares of stock for $500 million in the third quarter. Through nine months, the Company has repurchased 10.1 million shares of stock for $1.6 billion.
  • Dan Glaser, President and CEO, said: "Marsh McLennan had another excellent quarter, demonstrating continued momentum across the business. We generated 8% underlying revenue growth and 110 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion, which translated into solid 9% growth in adjusted EPS. Our advice and solutions remain in high demand as our clients navigate an uncertain and volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.