Iridium Communications GAAP EPS of $0.02 in-line, revenue of $184.06M beats by $3.15M

Oct. 20, 2022 7:05 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Iridium Communications press release (NASDAQ:IRDM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 in-line.
  • Revenue of $184.06M (+13.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.15M.
  • The company ended the quarter with 1,973,000 total billable subscribers, which compares to 1,690,000 for the year-ago period and is up from 1,875,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total billable subscribers grew 17% year-over-year driven primarily by growth in commercial IoT.
  • "We have continued to see strong momentum across all commercial business lines. Based upon these trends we are increasing our full-year outlook for service revenue growth and OEBITDA, and we expect 2022 will be another record year," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.