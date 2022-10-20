Iridium Communications GAAP EPS of $0.02 in-line, revenue of $184.06M beats by $3.15M
Oct. 20, 2022 7:05 AM ETIridium Communications Inc. (IRDM)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Iridium Communications press release (NASDAQ:IRDM): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.02 in-line.
- Revenue of $184.06M (+13.5% Y/Y) beats by $3.15M.
- The company ended the quarter with 1,973,000 total billable subscribers, which compares to 1,690,000 for the year-ago period and is up from 1,875,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Total billable subscribers grew 17% year-over-year driven primarily by growth in commercial IoT.
- "We have continued to see strong momentum across all commercial business lines. Based upon these trends we are increasing our full-year outlook for service revenue growth and OEBITDA, and we expect 2022 will be another record year," said Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium.
