Signify Health, CVS get Dept. of Justice second request on deal
Oct. 20, 2022 7:06 AM ETSignify Health, Inc. (SGFY), CVSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) received a request for more information from the Dept. of Justice about the acquisition of Signify.
- The effect of the second request, which was received on Wednesday, is to extend the waiting period imposed under the HSR Act until the 30th day after substantial compliance, according to an 8-K filing. The parties said they have been working cooperatively with the DOJ and will continue to do so.
- The disclosure comes CVS Health (CVS) last month it agreed to buy Signify Health (SGFY) for $30.50/share in cash, for a total transaction value of ~$8B.
