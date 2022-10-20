Signify Health, CVS get Dept. of Justice second request on deal

Oct. 20, 2022 7:06 AM ETSignify Health, Inc. (SGFY), CVSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

According To Reports, CVS Looks To Buy Signify Health

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

  • Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) received a request for more information from the Dept. of Justice about the acquisition of Signify.
  • The effect of the second request, which was received on Wednesday, is to extend the waiting period imposed under the HSR Act until the 30th day after substantial compliance, according to an 8-K filing. The parties said they have been working cooperatively with the DOJ and will continue to do so.
  • The disclosure comes CVS Health (CVS) last month it agreed to buy Signify Health (SGFY) for $30.50/share in cash, for a total transaction value of ~$8B.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.